54 minutes ago

Board member of Hearts of Oak, Alhaji Braimah Akanbi has hints of resigning from the board after their next meeting amid altercation between him and sections of the fans.

The underfire Akanbi, for years, has been in the bad books of some of the supporters leadership and the latest situations has made matters worse.

He has been linked to most of the managerial problems the team has been facing, the latest been the exist of former head coach Kosta Papic and his backroom staff.

Coach Kosta Papic resigned from his position as the head coach of the Ghana Premier League club, citing interference from the management.

However, sections of the fans suspect Alhaji Akanbi is the main architect behind the mass resignation of the Technical team members.

He had earlier called the bluff of the fans who were calling for his resignation in Wednesday's protests.

But in an interview on Wontumi Radio, Alhaji Akanbi revealed that he is resigning from the club in their next board meeting.

“I have decided to resign from Hearts of Oak in our next board meeting,” he told Wontumi Radio.

“I respect the club but at the moment, I think it’s about time I leave the club,” he said.

Akanbi has served the club in different capacities, rising through the ranks to his current position.

He is a shareholder and was the Chairman of National Champter Commitee (NCC) till he lost it to Barimah Atuahene in 2014 election.

He on many occasions toutes his service for the Oak tree but as well suffered and survived barrage of image-sullying allegations for many years.

Much as his resignation will sound a good news to his some fans, it will however depend on the acceptance of the Togbe Afede-led board.