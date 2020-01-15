1 hour ago

Graduate nurses and midwives who are yet to be employed by the Ministry of Health after the completion of their education have threatened to organise a street protest against the government on January 28, 2020 in Tamale.

According to them, the government’s failure to employ them with the excuse of not having the financial muscle to pay them is untenable.

As a result, they are beginning the series of street protests from Tamale in the Northern Region and later to various regions across Ghana.

In a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday [January 15, 2020], the leader of the group, Sugri Abdul-Rafiq said the government has reneged on all promises offered them since they started engaging with officials on how to be able to get the financial clearance for employment.

He said they have had a series of engagements with the Ministry of Health as well as President Akufo-Addo over the delays in their employment but all have yielded no result.

He said it is only the 2016 batch of graduates who have been employed as of now and that all others including some who completed in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 have not yet to been cleared for employment.

“Ministry of Health and other government officials are telling Ghanaians a different story, for example they have come out to say that it is this government that has employed nurses since 2012 and most Ghanaians believe that but in actual fact it is not true. The only batch this government has employed is the 2016 year batch.

Coming out with this demonstration, we are going to make sure that we elaborate on all the points that are necessary to let the good people of Ghana know that the information the government is giving them is not true,” he stated.