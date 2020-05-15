1 hour ago

Nana Batafo Acheampong Nti, the founder of Konongo based lower tier side Owerriman Football Club has accused Sulley Ali Muntari of neglecting the Konongo township and Owerriman.

The founder says the former Inter Milan midfielder could have used his influence and resources to have solicit for development for the town and people of Konongo but that has not been the case.

Nana Batafo has accused the midfielder for being ungrateful and neglecting the community and football club that nurtured his talent into the star he is now.

“He started playing at a tender age at Owerriman FC before being transferred to Liberty Professionals in Accra in 2000 and was later invited to play in the national U-17 side. A year after, he got the opportunity to play professional football with Udinese in the Italian Serie A,” recounted Nana Acheampong Nti, who is also the Chief of Konongo.

“Muntari has progressed from Division Two side Owerriman to play at the highest level, including Udinese, Portsmouth, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Sunderland and Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, among others. He has now established himself as one of the finest footballers in his generation.

“Just as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and other Ghanaian footballers are helping their people, especially in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic, Muntari should realise that his community, peers and the team that gave him the platform to market his talent in football are also yearning for his support in various ways,” Nana Nti told the Daily Graphic.