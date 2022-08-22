51 minutes ago

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed is not impressed with his current bench role at the Dutch giants and has as such held three different crisis meetings with his coach Alfred Schreuder.

The player was a star performer for the Dutch giants during pre-season scoring four goals in four matches and new coach Alfred Schreuder had a lot of kind words about the midfielder but has been consigned to the bench.

After his side's first match of the Eredivisie season, the Ghanaian midfielder posted a cryptic message on his Twitter handle but as if that is not enough he has held three separate meetings with his coach about his bench role.

In the press conference after Sunday's match against Sparta, Schreuder confirmed that he has spoken to the Ghanaian midfielder three times about his bench role.

The midfielder has trouble with his reserve role. "We spoke with him 3 times, because he also thinks he should play," says Schreuder.

"Of course I see that he is disappointed now and then. It's about whether you can control that emotion for the team. He handles that well."

Kudus exchanged FC Nordsjaelland for the team from Amsterdam in 2020, but only played 36 games in the Eredivisie.

Although he is now fully fit again, a starting berth under coach Alfred Schreuder seems far away due to the fierce competition.

He has made just three appearances in the Dutch Eredivisie all from the bench playing just 24 minutes in those games.

Kudus does not seem to be interested in playing a supporting role for the Amsterdammers for another year.