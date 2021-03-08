2 hours ago

An unidentified body has been retrieved from the Adomi bridge stretch of the Volta River in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The decomposing body of the deceased was found floating on the river at about 10:40 am.

A team, made up of Police Personnel, Environmental Health Officers, and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) went to the scene to retrieve the body.

Due to the bad state of the body, the team secured death certificate from VRA Hospital signed by Dr Ebenezer Nartey the Medical Superintendent of the hospital for instant burial.

The deceased, believed to be between 35 to 40 years, was wearing brown long sleeves T-shirt and black trousers and is believed to have drowned in the river.

Dead bodies are intermittently found floating on the Volta River which is inundated with recreational activities, and fishing.

The Volta River also has beaches and hotels along its banks.