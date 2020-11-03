8 minutes ago

Romance can be as cheesy as a sunset or even dull as a pale afternoon. We all have our own set of expectations for the one and only person in our life. Sometimes we are left wondering, how amazing and good they will be and if they will ever be at par with our expectations.

Imagining your life a certain way can be different. If you are creative and love drama, chances are that you would also love a dramatic and fairy tale romantic relationship. Setting such expectations from your partner can be really overwhelming for them. They will not only start feeling unworthy but will also lose their confidence because of the thought that they can’t do anything according to you.

Having pre-preferences is alright but not at the expense of ruining a relationship just because you have your own unrealistic expectations about the perfect partner. In such circumstances, you even lose sight of the person who's in front of you. So, we have rounded up some unrealistic expectations most people have before finding the right person. Stop looking for the perfect person People have this picture of the perfect partner etched onto their mind. It’s honestly, a waste of time as even the best people suited for you may not have the qualities you expect from them. Slowly but surely, this mental image crumbles down and reveals that expectations don't mean anything. Love, respect and understanding are the topmost qualities that your partner should have. Stop comparing with others Other’s relationships may seem goal like to you. The pictures they post, the dates and vacations they go on can seem glamorous and drool-worthy but they aren’t that realistic as they seem to be. Nobody knows what goes on in closed doors and comparing and keeping your expectations according to others can only lead you towards materialism.

Your partner shouldn’t be the one to solve your problems

Relationships can revive you and make you feel alive. They can make you forget all your problems and worries. However, the expectation that your partner will come and magically solve all your problems is unrealistic. Your problems are your responsibility, not anybody else’s. They may become your emotional support but you have to shoulder your responsibility.

Sacrifices are not necessary for a relationship

Compromise and sacrifices go hand-in-hand in a relationship. You may feel that you can't do what you want and that it’s alright in a serious relationship. You’re wrong. Your partner may have different wants and needs but you don’t have to sacrifice your preferences. A relationship always works on a balanced proportion.

Your relationship isn’t like the movies

Movies take you to a faraway land made up of dreams and fantasies. But a relationship is real. Hence, comparing your relationship to the couple in your favourite romantic movie can lead you downhill. Whether you are hopelessly romantic or a die-hard fan of dreamy damsel-in-distress stuff, relating it to your real-life relationship can be disastrous. Not only people act realistically but also avoid such expectations.

Source: indiatimes.com