Dive into the annals of computer history as the first version of the MS-DOS predecessor, 86-DOS, surfaces after being "dug up" by an Internet Archive user. Explore the origins of this foundational operating system, its evolution from QDOS, and the intriguing chess simulator tucked within its code. Uncover the digital treasures of a system that laid the groundwork for modern computing.

Introduction: In a remarkable excavation of digital antiquity, an Internet Archive user, going by the pseudonym f15sim, has unearthed the earliest known version of 86-DOS, the precursor to the iconic MS-DOS operating system. Steeped in the legacy of the 80s computing era, this discovery sheds light on the genesis of a system that revolutionized the world of personal computing. Join us on a journey through time as we delve into the roots of 86-DOS, a hidden relic that has now emerged into the public domain.

The Genesis: From QDOS to 86-DOS - An Evolution in Seattle: In the bustling tech landscape of the 80s, programmer Tim Paterson in Seattle crafted the Quick and Dirty Operating System (QDOS), a precursor to what would later become MS-DOS. The operating system underwent a metamorphosis, evolving into 86-DOS, garnering attention for its compatibility with the early IBM PCs. Microsoft's acquisition of Seattle Computer Products solidified 86-DOS as a pioneering force, shaping the trajectory of computing history.

Digital Resurrection: Unearthing the July 1980 Compilation: A digital archaeologist in the form of an Internet Archive user, f15sim, has unearthed a relic from the digital sands – the original diskette housing the inaugural version of 86-DOS, compiled in July 1980. This artifact, reportedly seen by a mere dozen eyes in its lifetime, now stands accessible to the public, comprising a trove of nine files that encapsulate the essence of a nascent operating system.

Comprehensive Package: Secrets Encoded in Nine Files: The recovered treasure trove offers enthusiasts a comprehensive glimpse into the past. Laden with nine files, it encompasses the essentials for operating the system – the original Z80 ASM assembler, an instruction interpreter, a text command-writing system, and intriguingly, a text-based chess simulator. Each file unfolds a chapter of computing's early narrative, inviting users to traverse the very foundations of their digital heritage.

Interactive Exploration: Emulation Opens Doors to the Past: For those curious to embark on a digital expedition, the full operating system is available for download from the Internet Archive. Emulation software can breathe life into this relic, enabling users to navigate its functions and unravel its mysteries. Alternatively, for a curated exploration, a detailed video walkthrough has been crafted, offering a guided tour through the main features of this resurrected 86-DOS iteration.

Chess in Code: Gaming Anecdotes from the Dawn of Computing: Embedded within the recovered files is a fascinating gem – a text-based chess simulator. A testament to the creativity inherent in early computing, this inclusion not only highlights the functionality of 86-DOS but also underscores the nascent stages of integrating entertainment into the digital realm, paving the way for future advancements in the world of computer gaming.

Conclusion: A Digital Odyssey Unfurls - 86-DOS Beckons Explorers: As the curtain lifts on this digital odyssey, 86-DOS emerges as more than a relic; it is an invitation to explore the very genesis of personal computing. Thanks to the meticulous efforts of f15sim and the accessibility granted by the Internet Archive, users can now embark on a journey through the corridors of computing history. 86-DOS stands as a testament to the pioneers who laid the groundwork for modern operating systems, beckoning digital enthusiasts to uncover its secrets and relive the dawn of computing.

https://youtu.be/TeucAgScjhU