1 hour ago

Delve into the sobering revelations of "The Dark Side of Digitalization." This BBC-style report sheds light on the alarming prevalence of technology-facilitated violence against women in Europe and Central Asia, as experts and organizations unite to address this pervasive issue.

Introduction

Unveiling Disturbing Realities: Prevalence of Technology Violence

Platforms of Peril: Social Media's Role in Technology Violence

Dual Role of Technology: Empowerment and Enabler of Violence

Urgent Call for Action: Global Perspectives on Technological Violence

Confronting the Digital Dilemma: Overcoming Challenges

From Insight to Action: Advocacy and Tools for Change

Industry Response: Meta's Commitment to Combatting Technology-Enabled Violence

A Call for Understanding: Ambassador Katri Viinikka's Perspective

In a collaborative effort to confront the darker aspects of digitalization, over 100 representatives from various sectors recently convened to inaugurate a groundbreaking research initiative – "The Dark Side of Digitalization: Technology Facilitated Violence against Women in Eastern Europe and Central Asia." This comprehensive study, spearheaded by the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, in partnership with the Intergenerational Action Coalition on Gender-Based Violence and the Technology and Innovation Action Coalition, delves into the shadows of technology-based violence against women in the region.After a meticulous year-long investigation examining the forms and prevalence of technological violence against women in Europe and Central Asia, the research reveals a staggering statistic: over half of women (53.2%) in the region, spanning from Albania to Ukraine, have encountered violence facilitated by technology in their lifetime. This stark reality paints a concerning picture of the challenges women face in the digital age.Notably, the research exposes that more than a third of women experiencing technology violence encountered it on popular social media platforms. Shockingly, 1 in 10 women faced similar experiences with email or various communication applications. The digital sphere, intended to connect and empower, has become a breeding ground for gender-based violence, posing a grave threat to the safety and well-being of women across the region.Gülden Türköz-Cosslett, UN Women's Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, underscores the paradox of technology as both an enabler of empowerment and a vehicle for intensified gender-based violence. In the ever-evolving landscape of the 21st century, Türköz-Cosslett emphasizes that technology, while a tool for progress, is also wielded to control, marginalize, and limit women's freedom.Auður Edda Jökulsdóttir, Special Envoy for Gender Equality, stresses the urgent need for preventive solutions on a global scale. With a surge in technological violence against women, Jökulsdóttir emphasizes the existing gaps in policy, programmatic approaches, and data collection. Coordinated action and the exchange of best practices, she argues, are essential to effectively address this pervasive issue.Lead researcher Marija Babovic presents key conclusions, shedding light on the profound impact of technology and digitalization on women's lives. While acknowledging the empowering potential of these tools, the research underscores how perpetrators exploit technology to perpetrate and intensify violence against women, surpassing the capacity of state and civil society actors to respond effectively.Veronica Teleucă, coordinator of the National Coalition Life without Violence from Moldova, highlights technological violence as a new challenge for professionals. In her perspective, it not only complements but exacerbates offline forms of violence, demanding a holistic approach to address the multifaceted nature of gender-based violence.Cindy Southworth, Head of Women's Safety at Meta, acknowledges the platform's role in addressing technology-enabled violence against women. Meta has developed features to counter hate speech and harassment, driving behavioral change among platform users. This commitment reflects a growing awareness within the tech industry to proactively combat online violence.Closing the discussion, Katri Viinikka, Finland's Ambassador for Gender Equality, emphasizes the historical significance of this research. She highlights the substantial data gaps surrounding technology-facilitated violence against women and underscores the critical role of information in tackling this pervasive problem.

In conclusion, the unveiling of "The Dark Side of Digitalization" stands as a crucial step towards understanding and combatting technology-based violence against women. This research not only spotlights the prevalence of a deeply troubling issue but serves as a call to action for stakeholders globally to collectively address and dismantle the shadows that technology has cast upon women in Europe and Central Asia.