The Police at Nkawkaw have arrested two persons in connection with the death of Police woman Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei in a hotel room at Nkawkaw.

The Police woman is said to have booked a room at Misiho Hotel at Nkawkaw in the early hours of Saturday 7th August,2021 but around 7pm that same day when staff of the hotel were going round the rooms on check ups they found the Police woman dead in her room on the floor with blood oozing from her nostrils and mouth while her right cheek was swollen.

Manager of the Hotel, Richard Nimoh quickly lodged a complaint with the Police who rushed to the scene of the incident.

When the Police arrived they conducted a search in her room and found a supposed suicide note in her handbag blaming one Timothy Dampare for her death.

The Police in a statement released have confirmed that two suspects, namely:Timothy Dampare, 50, a lotto agent amd boyfriend of the deceased, Richard Nimo, 30, the manager of Misiho Hotel, have been arrested in connection with the death of Policewoman Lance Corporal Sarah Adjei at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region.

According to the Police the vehicle the deceased drove to the hotel Hyundai Elantra and her phone is in possession of someone who picked when they called her line and informed the Police that the late constable owed her GHc28,000 and had taken possession of the car to defray the debt.

The Police are on the hunt for the said male and have appealed to the general public with any information to help in locating the car or the individual who is now a suspect.

