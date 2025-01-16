8 hours ago

On the sixth anniversary of the tragic murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, the United Press for Development Network (UPDN) has officially petitioned His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, to reignite efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Hussein-Suale, a member of the investigative team Tiger Eye PI led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was gunned down near his residence in Madina, Accra, on January 16, 2019.

Despite public outrage and calls for justice, the case remains unresolved, leaving his family, colleagues, and the nation without closure.

In a statement released on January 16, 2025, UPDN emphasized the urgent need to revisit the case with renewed vigour.

The organization outlined key demands in its petition, which was delivered to the Office of the President on Wednesday, January 15, 2025:

Renewed Investigation Efforts: UPDN called for a comprehensive reopening of the investigation into Hussein-Suale’s murder, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

Adequate Resources for Justice: The petition urged the government to allocate necessary resources to the case, including involving international forensic and investigative experts if required.

Regular Public Updates: UPDN advocated for consistent communication to the public about progress in the investigation, assuring Ghanaians that justice remains a priority.

Strengthened Media Protections: The organization demanded robust legal and institutional safeguards to ensure the safety of journalists and their ability to operate without fear of intimidation or violence.

“Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s unwavering commitment to uncovering corruption and promoting the public good remains an inspiration,” said the UPDN statement. “His memory must be a call to action for stronger protections for journalists and a renewed dedication to justice.”

The UPDN also urged civil society groups, media organizations, and the public to join in demanding accountability. “This is not just about Ahmed; it is about safeguarding Ghana’s democracy and protecting those who speak truth to power,” the statement added.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s murder sent shockwaves through the media community and highlighted the risks faced by journalists in Ghana and beyond. Six years later, his case serves as a stark reminder of the need for accountability and the protection of press freedom.

UPDN remains committed to advocating for justice and upholding the principles of accountability and transparency.

The organization continues to monitor developments in the case and engage stakeholders to ensure that Ahmed’s sacrifice was not in vain.