The Senior Pastor at International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) Trinity Temple in Kumasi who is also the Regional Overseer of Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo Regions, Rev. John Abu Baidoo, has advised married couples to consciously and deliberately upgrade themselves in their marriage lives.

According to the Regional Overseer of the church for Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions, the marriage institution requires its ‘students’ to develop a habit of ensuring that the bond between married couples develops over time.

He said it is the responsibility of both couples to ensure that the vows they took – to be there for each other – is maintained.

He further advised that the responsibility of ensuring that the marriage lives to achieve its intended purpose should not be overlooked until the love wanes and finally collapse as has been happening.

He emphasised that it is sad to note that a lot more people are interested in upgrading themselves in their working and academic career but pay less attention to their marriages to develop and upgrade themselves particularly for the purpose with which God instituted marriage.

He mentioned that some key ingredients that will help sustain marriages and live by the vows are: extreme commitment, tolerance and consciously looking up to God for direction.

Rev. Abu Baidoo gave the advice at the maiden thanksgiving dinner ball organised by the Men’s Ministry of ICGC Trinity Temple otherwise known as the Mighty Men Valour, (MMV) in collaboration with the Women’s Ministry also called the Precious Vessels Virtue on the New Year’s Day at the plush Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The dinner ball which was on the theme “Strengthening the Marriage Bond” had a primary purpose to fortify marriages in the church and to have a very decent jaunt for couples in the church to begin the ‘Year of Excellence’ as declared by the General Overseer of the International Central Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil.

Rev. Kwame Kwarteng a pastor and a renowned relationship coach who was the guest speaker of the occasion spoke on the topic, “How to check mid-life crises in marriage”

He took couples through some key ingredients of marriage tips that would help strengthen the marriage bond and to live to achieve the marriage purpose.

According to him, couples must make the conscious effort to help better the lives of each other and one must not grow or develop at the expense of the other.

Rev. Kwarteng is of the view that growing and developing together will always bring equity in every initiative in the marriage as well as ensuring balance in the journey to eternity.

He further advised that couples should always defend their spouses particularly in the midst of controversy within their respective families and never allow other people to ridicule their spouses.

Rev. Kwarteng spoke vehemently against the behaviour of some men who spend very wastefully outside but starve their marriage homes. “Sometimes put money in an envelope and bless your wife or your husband it symbolizes your affection for each other” he stressed.



He finally advised that couples should make their spouses a topmost ministry or the greatest asset, pray and fast for each other’s prosperity, empower and encourage each other.

The President of the Men’s Ministry Mr Jones Acheampong in his opening remarks to welcome couples to the dinner explained the need for couples especially husbands to welcome such initiatives by the Ministry because it forms part of the basis for a successful marriage.

According to him, men have the greatest responsibility to ensure that their marriages become successful and must always participate in such programmes that are put together by the Ministry.

