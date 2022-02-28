1 hour ago

On the afternoon of February 27, 2022, police in the Upper East Region gunned down a suspected robber during a shootout at the Nyariga Forest along the Bolgatanga-Nyariga stretch.

The Police team, while on patrol duty, responded to intelligence that armed robbers were attacking traders from the Nyariga market.

Upon getting the information, the team encountered three young men wielding pump-action guns.

They engaged the Police in a shootout and one was gunned down in the process, but the two others managed to escape.

The injured suspect was rushed to the Regional Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer. His body has since been deposited at the Regional Hospital Morgue.

Items retrieved from him inlude the pump-action gun with serial No. MVS4951A loaded with five (5) rounds of BB cartridge ammunition he was using. Also, a backpack containing eleven (11) rounds of the same BB cartridge ammunition was retrieved from the scene.

The Police is thus appealing to the chiefs and people of Nyariga to volunteer any credible information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects.