2 hours ago

Two more bodies have been found in connection with the deadly clash between the two communities in the Wa East district of the Upper West Region.

The bodies were found yesterday, April 6, at about 5:00 pm buried in shallow graves by a search team in a bush near Guo, a farming community, bringing the total number of deaths in the Gudaayiri-Viiseh clash to four.

Citi News sources at the Upper West Regional Police Command indicate that a report has been made about the missing fifth person who is believed to have been killed in last Sunday’s clash.

The four bodies which were all in decomposing stages have been released to their families for burial.

Three people have been arrested by the Upper West regional police CID in connection with the disturbances that also left several others injured.

Meanwhile, calm has been restored in the Gudaayiri and Viiseh communities and their surrounding villages.

Source: citifmonline