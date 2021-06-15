2 hours ago

The management of the university of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) says it is "actively investigating" an appalling audio-visual material captioned "Only in UPSA" circulating on social media in which a group of students are seen kneeling in-front of a lecture room.

A statement issued and signed by the Registrar of the university, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright on June 15, 2021, said the university subscribes to human and student dignity in all its forms.

It has assured the public that those found guilty after proper investigation would be dealt with.

“Those found culpable will be immediately taken through our disciplinary process and face the force of sanctions as outlined in our statutes.”

“We assure members of the university community and the general public that we are actively investigating this incident,” Dr Anim-Wright noted.

Below is the statement

