47 minutes ago

The Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) has condemned in no uncertain terms the altercation that occurred at its hostel which has gone viral on social media.

A video surfaced on the internet where a female senior student is seen with a cane angrily flogging another young female student for peddling falsehoods about her.

She accused the young female student of spreading rumours that she sleeps with lecturers for marks.

She is heard asking the student “where do you know me”, while other students looked on.

There’s a similar video also going round where a junior student seated on a bed stretched her hands to receive some lashes from a senior female student.

Responding to the altercation, the management of UPSA in a statement on Wednesday, April 5 signed by its registrar, Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, said the behaviour exhibited by the students in the video goes against its code.

“The attention of the Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on some social media platforms about an altercation at the hostel. The behaviour exhibited in the video goes against our Code and does a disservice to the majority of UPSA students who uphold the values of respect and professionalism for which UPSA is known,” UPSA said in its statement.

The university emphasised that it has set up a committee to investigate the matter adding that students involved in the act will be penalised for bringing shame upon the university.

UPSA noted that “an investigation committee has been set up by the University. Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the culprit is in a special non-tertiary programme in preparation for an external professional examination. Upon completion of the investigation, all responsible persons will face the full rigour of sanctions. The University’s Code of Conduct, to which all our students subscribe, remains the document that drives student behaviour and conduct at UPSA. Students who violate the Code face disciplinary proceedings”.

Source: citifmonline