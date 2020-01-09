33 minutes ago

A delegation from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has paid a courtesy call on the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at his office in Accra.

The visit to the GFA secretariat was to introduce the University’s Brands and Communications Management programme to the association’s Executive Committee members, as well as the various heads of the regional Football Associations.

The UPSA delegation, led by Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, Dr John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, also took the opportunity to propose training programmes for GFA members and discussed other areas of possible collaboration between the two institutions.

Dr. Mawutor further reiterated the University’s commitment to working towards a series of academic programmes intended to build the capacity of staff of the GFA as well as people working within the football community of Ghana.

The President of the nation’s football governing body, Mr Kurt Okraku, expressed delight at the initiative by the UPSA, pointing out that what UPSA is offering is a much-needed intervention for his outfit.