The University of Professional Studies, Accra chapter of UTAG has also voted against the suspension of the union’s strike.

Out of 170 votes cast by members, 107 rejected the suspension of the strike.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the President of the UTAG UPSA chapter, Dr. Richard Amankwah Sosu said “on campus, the sentiment is that until we get enhanced conditions of since we should not call off the strike.”

He added that academic work will continue in the school until a final decision from the national UTAG.

“For now, the suspension is still valid. It is still placed until the NEC of UTAG comes out with a contrary directive. Until then, we will continue to teach and do all the teaching-related activities.”

UPSA joins the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); University of Energy and Natural Resources, University of Education, Winneba, as some of the schools that have rejected the strike suspension.

Also, on Eyewitness News, the UTAG President, Prof. Solomon Nunoo, said the various chapters were entitled to their various stances.

“We believe it is in the right direction for members to express their views at this point in time,” he said.

He noted that there are eight universities yet to vote on the strike.

“Hopefully, the voting processes will be complete by Monday because it is supposed to be five working days after the suspension of the strike action,” he added.

UTAG’s National Executive Committee suspended its seven-week-old strike on Tuesday after a meeting on Monday.

The resolution taken by the NEC of UTAG will, however, have to be put before members of the Association, who have five days within which to vote to reject or accept the decision.

UTAG had been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.