34 minutes ago

In a surprising turn of events, the Black Stars of Ghana faced a humbling 1-0 defeat against the lower-ranked Comoros in Moroni during their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, opted to start with Andre Ayew, Samed Salis, and Baba Iddrisu in the midfield, resting Kudus Mohammed due to back pain sustained in the Madagascar game.

Despite an early opportunity in the 6th minute when Antoine Semenyo was set up by Inaki Williams, the Bournemouth striker failed to capitalize, shooting wide and missing a chance to take the lead.

Comoros, targeting Ghana's right flank, pushed for the opener but struggled to convert their chances.

Inaki Williams provided a brilliant cross from the right flank, presenting Jordan Ayew with a golden opportunity, but the Crystal Palace forward headed wide, squandering a potential goal for Ghana.

The turning point came when Maolida, from the center circle, skillfully maneuvered past four defenders and curled the ball home, leaving goalkeeper Richard Ofori with no chance to save.

Despite Ghana's efforts to equalize and numerous changes, including Inaki Williams heading wide from a well-placed cross, the team fell short.

Comoros goalkeeper's nervy moments with aerial handling did not translate into an advantage for Ghana, as the Islanders held on to secure a historic victory over a disappointed Ghana.

The unexpected defeat intensifies the pressure on Ghana's coach, Chris Hughton, raising questions about his future, with speculation of a potential dismissal before the 2023 AFCON tournament.