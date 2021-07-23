2 hours ago

It was all joy when the Founder of the Uriel Foundation, Master Uriel Prince Boateng Aryeetey, on Wednesday afternoon appeared on the first edition of the “Reading Personality” programme by the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) to read a story book to some pupils at the library in the Greater Accra region.

The Reading Personality initiative is aimed at bringing people who could influence young people to develop the habit of reading to the Children’s library of GLA to read story books in the presence of the patrons of the library.

Master Aryeetey, who is the Founder of Uriel Foundation, a foundation that seeks to inspire reading culture among pupils in basic schools, won the ultimate prize in the season two of the Bookworm contest, a reading reality show on GNTV junior channel early this year.

Following his win at the contest, Master Aryeetey, decided to found the Uriel Foundation with the aim of using it to encourage and inspire his peers to develop the culture of reading.

With his exploits to see many young people read with understanding, the Ghana Library Authority invited Master Aryeetey, an eight-year-old primary three pupil of the Covenant Presby School, to appear on the launch of the Reading Personality programme.

The Reading Personality programme brought pupils from three schools, namely Bishop Girls’ School, Bishop Mixed Junior High School, and Independence Avenue Basic School to witness the launch.

Master Aryeetey, who read a book, titled: “Gregory Cool” by Caroline Binch, took the pupils through the various skills and techniques in reading, including how to pronounce words correctly, words formation, meaning, and the use of punctuations.

Having read the book halfway through, the Bookworm contest winner, paused and asked some of the pupils to continue the reading. Master Bright Kochi and Godfred Addo, both of Bishop Mixed School, took turns to read portions of the book.

Master Aryeetey also led the pupils to pronounce some of the keywords in the book and their relevance to the story, in terms of creating meaning out of the story.

He also asked the pupils if they could relate with some of the characters in the book, and what they make of the story—the moral lessons.

He encouraged the children to make reading part of their daily activities, pointing out that reading broadens one’s understanding about issues and their environment.

Master Aryeetey also distributed copies of the Junior Graphic newspaper to all the children who attended the Reading Personality class, urging them to continue to read Junior Graphic and other children friendly materials.

The in-charge of the Children’s Library, Madam Dora Allotey, expressed her happiness that a young person such as Master Aryeetey had taken the lead to encourage his peers to read.

For her, Master Aryeetey’s activities will go a long way to inspire many young people to develop the habit of reading at school and in their respective homes.

She also encouraged school children to always come to the library to read, saying that the Reading Personality programme has been introduced to help enhance the skills of young people in reading.

Madam Allotey said the Reading Personality programme will be held in the last Wednesdays of every month from 2pm to 4pm.

She has, therefore, encouraged all persons who are interested in reading to children as well as could help influence children to read to join the event.

Source: graphic.com.gh