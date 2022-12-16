25 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has commissioned a police station for the people of Dansoman Ssnit flat to help battle crime and give residents security.

Commissioning the facility, the MP who doubles as Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation Minister noted that the building was constructed as part of the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly’s efforts to combat criminal activities.

According to her, increasing security services at the local level will strengthen and advance the country’s fight against insecurity.

“Security within the country must be enhanced and improved hence if you have people bringing security or the police service to the doorstep of the people, it’s an important milestone that we have to all celebrate,” she said.

The MP called for cooperation between police personnel and community leaders to help combat crime.

In a related development, the Greater Accra Regional Head of community policing, Acp Faustina Assiamah Owusu, inaugurated a 25-member Gbebu-Gbegbeise-Glefe Community Watch Committee.

She charged the committee to operate within the confines of the law and not to abuse the office granted them.

“The police cannot be everywhere all the time. Hence, your efforts must complement the work of the police. You are warned never to mete out instant justice on anyone, ” she added.