The nominees for the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Dan Botwe respectively, are set to face the Appointments Committee of Parliament later today, February 15, 2021.

The activities of the Committee have not been affected by the suspension of Parliament for three weeks after 17 MPs and 151 staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who is the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West constituency, was the Minister for Communications in Akufo-Addo’s first term from 2017 to January 2021.

Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere constituency was also the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

His portfolio was one of the special-purpose ones created by the president to deliver on a particular mandate.

His ministry within the first term was to oversee the creation of the six new regions in the country which was completed in 2019.