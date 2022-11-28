1 hour ago

Lusail (Qatar), 28/11/2022.- Edinson Cavani (2-R) and Luis Suarez (C) with other players of Uruguay greet their supporters after the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, 28 November 2022. (Mundial de Fútbol, Estados Unidos, Catar) EFE/EPA/Mohamed Messara

The Uruguayan team is going through a goalscoring drought that, considering the closing of the last World Cup, now reaches 298 minutes and could equal the worst historical streak.

The last World Cup goal for Celeste was from Edinson Cavani to seal the 2-1 victory over Portugal after 62 minutes, in a match corresponding to the round of 16 of Russia 2018.

After the final 28 minutes of that match, there were 90 without scoring against France (0-2 in the quarterfinals) and 180 without goals in Qatar 2022, product of the 0-0 with South Korea and the 0-2 at the hands of Portugal .

The 298 consecutive minutes without a goal constitute Uruguay's fourth-worst run in World Cups, although not scoring against Ghana would equal the worst of all.

Between the end of Mexico 1986 and the start of Italy 1990, the teams led by Omar Borrás and Óscar Washington Tabárez went 388 minutes without celebrating a goal.

After Enzo Francescoli's discount from a penalty 45' into the first half in the 6-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark, they went 0-0 with Scotland and 0-1 with Argentina in Mexico, and 0-0 against Spain in Italy, where the zero was broken after 73 minutes of the second match by Pablo Bengoechea against Belgium (3-1 loss).

Before, there was a 338-minute drought between the end of the 1970 World Cup and the start of the 1974 World Cup, which was the worst for Uruguay in terms of goalscoring with a goal. In that World Cup Ricardo Pavoni saved the honor at 87' of the second presentation, sealing the 1-1 against Bulgaria.

Therefore, finishing in zero against Ghana again would constitute a historical fact, since Uruguay never said goodbye to a World Cup without scoring.

URUGUAYAN GOALS BY EDITION

1930:15

1950:15

1954:16

1962:4

1966:2

1970:4

1974:1

1986:2

1990:2

2002: 4

2010:11

2014: 4

2018:7

2022: 0