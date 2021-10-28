2 hours ago

A US-based Ghanaian lady, Maame Afua Adom-Boakye has rendered an unqualified apology to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

Beating a hasty retreat a day after Eugene served notice on her, the lady at the centre of the storm indicated that she was misread.

According to her, she did not mean to say what the context of her Facebook post sought to suggest thereby she was apologising for the post.

In a letter written to the lawyer of Eugene Arhin, the apologetic lady stated that “I refer to your letter dated October 26, 2021.

“I wish to sincerely apologise to your client Eugene Arhin on the Facebook post I made October 25, 2021.

“I feel oblige to say, also, that the interpretation which Mr. Arhin has put on my post, plausible though it may be, does diverge considerable from the context which I made and intended it.

“That not withstanding, I understand his concern and displeasure (as well as yours) over my post, particularly since Mr. Arhin has never been prosecuted or found guilty of stealing anything in Ghana and elsewhere.

“Accordingly, I retract my post together (both here and on Facebook) with my true imputation which they may carry in respect of him.”

Maame Afua Adom-Boakye is quoted to have alleged in a social media post that Eugene Arhin was using his office to create wealth for himself.

“Our politics is a funny thing. The boldness with which we pilfer and bribe our way up the ladder is laughable.

“Can he prove the sources of donors to his foundation? As far as I am concerned, EUGENE ARHIN is a THIEF. Until an independent probe is launched into his dealings to prove otherwise, no one can tell me his ex-wife’s claims are false!

“But will that ever happen? Absolutely not. Because amassing wealth through illicit means comes with the job. Almost everyone is doing it. And yes, there’s no one under God’s sun who can write memos and speeches for the president BUT him. Lol.

“The reason he will always remain on my radar is because he’s the one scapegoat amongst the lot whose thievery became apparent!

“Years from now, his aS$-kissers will tell you he’s a MILLIONAIRE and so no one dares question him. Anokwa!” she said.

Eugene Arhin who sighted the Facebook post immediately instructed his lawyer to give Maame Afua Adom-Boakye ultimatum over a defamatory statement she made against him to retract and apologise else he will sue her.

Mr. Arhin explained that the allegations made by the woman against him are without an iota of truth and have lowered his person in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.

He, therefore gave the lady an ultimatum to render an apology within 48-hours of the publication of the 26 October dated statement.

The statement signed by Lawyer Gary Nimako hinted of legal action if she does not make use of the window afforded her, saying that “We are instructed to bring the following to your attention;

“That your publication that “As far as I am concerned, EUGENE ARHIN is a THIEF” is defamatory of our client as same was made without any basis.

“That no Court has convicted him of the crime of thievery and there have been no evidence of same, you have no basis to call him a thief.

“That it is absolutely regrettable to say the least the ill-mannered and unprintable language with which you described our Client that his “thievery” has become “apparent” is most unfortunate,

“We wish to respectfully inform you that our Client denies the criminal allegation of thievery and challenges you to prove same.

“In the absence of your so-doing, we are instructed to demand an immediate unqualified apology for the defamatory publication made on your Facebook wall on or before 28th October 2021.

“Please be informed that we have our Client’s firm instructions to use all the available legal remedies to vindicate his grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to comply with our request within the period stated supra,” excerpts of the statement read.

Without flouting the deadline, Maame Afua Adom-Boakye has rendered the apology and retract her statement, smoking peace pipe with Eugene.