5 hours ago

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Kofi Amankwaa, a Bronx immigration lawyer, his son Kofi Amankwaa Jr and his associates, Sylvester Boateng, Nana Adoma Kontoh, Betty Smith.

Court papers available to GhanaWeb show that they ran an illegal scheme that scammed hundreds of vulnerable immigrants, leading to financial loss, deportations and denied Green Card applications.

The defendants are accused of charging immigrant clients thousands of dollars for fraudulent services, claiming to secure Green Cards for them.

Simultaneously, the group submitted separate petitions under the Violence Against Women Act, falsely accusing the clients' children of abuse to facilitate immigration applications.

GhanaWeb checks on a New York social services website linked Amankwaa to Ghana through the fact that he was a student of a major public university located in the capital.

The portal, opengovny.com, on which his details are listed; provides open access to data issued by New York State government agencies.

What the lawsuit aims to achieve?

The lawsuit aims to halt the defendants' illegal activities, seeking restitution and damages for affected customers, along with civil penalties to the state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has also filed a parallel criminal action against Mr. Amankwaa and Kofi Amankwaa Jr., charging them with a large-scale immigration fraud scheme.

Attorney General James emphasized the importance of protecting vulnerable communities and holding accountable those who exploit and defraud immigrants seeking assistance with legal matters.

The investigation revealed a pattern of fraudulent conduct, including knowingly filing false petitions without informing clients, resulting in deportations and denied green cards.

The lawsuit further alleges that Nana Adoma Kontoh misrepresented herself as an attorney, providing unlawful legal advice and encouraging clients to lie to immigration officials.

Kofi Amankwaa Jr. was accused of providing legal advice despite not being admitted to practice law in New York.

Attorney General James urges individuals who believe they may have been victims of fraud to report complaints through the office's complaint form or by calling 1-800-771-7755.

Source: Ghanaweb