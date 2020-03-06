2 hours ago

The Korle-Bu Teaching hospital (KBTH) says it has quarantined a United States-based Ghanaian woman with suspected symptoms of the novel coronavirus at the facility pending further tests and investigations.

According to a statement released by the Communications Department of the hospital, while the woman was examined and is stable for the time being, it was important to seclude her until she has been cleared of not having the deadly disease.

Head of Public Relations of KBTH, Mustapha Salifu, who signed the statement claims the woman was diagnosed with a high-grade fever, and her travel history indicated that she had been to a state where the pandemic is prevalent.

“She reported yesterday at the Maternity Block and was admitted for gynecological procedure and in the process, it was detected that she had a high-grade fever,” parts of the statement read.

She was taken through laboratory tests and the results also proved that she had a bacterial infection. A sample was taken from her yesterday, March 5 and was sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute to test for the virus.

“She is in a single room at the 6th floor of the Maternity Block, staff who attend to her have been given personal protective equipment. She has been reviewed this morning and is fairly stable,” another portion of the statement said.

Meanwhile, staff members of the hospital were implored to remain calm and exhibit a high sense of professionalism.

Read the full statement below:



Source: Ghanaweb.com