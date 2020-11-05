2 hours ago

Former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi has challenged Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, to getting it wrong in his prophecies made about the 2020 presidential elections of the United States of America.



Ahead of the November 3 elections, Rev Owusu Bempah had made four prophecies. He predicted a direct win for incumbent President of USA, Donald Trump in his very first prophecy and then came back to say that owing to some changes in the spiritual realm, a win was now in the domain of Democratic Candidate, Joe Biden.

Carving a caveat on the Biden win, Rev Bempah later claimed that a Trump win was again in the offing as God had found favour in Trump.

“What he (Trump) lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”, he told Okay FM a few days to the election.

With the elections done and counting still underway, CNN is reporting that Biden has 253 electoral college votes whiles Trump has 213. The situation according to pollsters points in the direction of a defeat for President Trump and Rev Bempah who has spoken to Okay FM about the development unlike previous times where he sounded more confident has given a quite hazy explanation about the situation.

In the event that Biden wins, Bempah says it’s because Trump did not repent from his evil ways and God had decided to give Biden the victory - which is not what he said in his last prophecy prior.

Again, Rev Owusu Bempah says with Trump planning on challenging the results in the Supreme Court, there still exists the possibility of his initial prophecy being fulfilled.

However, Brogya Genfi believes Rev Owusu Bempah must accept that he made a false prophetic declaration.

“My teachings and religious beliefs do not permit me to speak against him, whether he is a true man of God or not I can’t tell. But the prophecy he made predicting a Trump win has failed. He must accept that before attempting to say anything again,” Brogya Genfi stated in an interview with Okay FM.

According to Brogya Genfi, Rev Owusu Bempah who has also predicted a win for President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming December presidential polls is unable to admit he's wrong because it will cause his followers to lose faith in him.

“Because he has allowed politics to shroud his dealings, he knows admitting he was wrong will cause people who believe in him to be disappointed considering the win he has predicted for Akufo-Addo. That is why he doesn’t want to accept that he predicted wrongly a win for Trump,” he stated.

