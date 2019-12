2 hours ago

A man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has taken a plea deal on the same charge in a different Nebraska county.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to attempted incest for having sex with his 21-year-old daughter Samantha Kershner and then later marrying her.

Prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove's plea.

He is scheduled to be sentenced January 14, according to Adams County District Court records.