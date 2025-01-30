9 hours ago

The US Navy bans DeepSeek's AI model over security concerns as China's AI sector challenges ChatGPT. Authorities scrutinize the rising influence of DeepSeek in the tech industry.

A New AI Rival Sparks US Action

The United States has taken decisive action against the growing influence of China's DeepSeek AI, citing potential security and ethical risks. The US Navy has officially banned the use of DeepSeek's R1 artificial intelligence model, marking an escalation in the ongoing AI rivalry between the two global powers.

The move comes as DeepSeek's AI Assistant surpasses OpenAI’s ChatGPT in downloads on the US Apple App Store, sparking concern among American authorities and businesses. The National Security Council is now closely monitoring the implications of this emerging Chinese technology.

US Navy Bans DeepSeek AI Over Security Fears

In a directive issued to service personnel on Friday, the US Navy ordered an immediate halt to the use of DeepSeek’s R1 AI model for both professional and personal purposes. Officials warned that the Chinese-developed AI poses potential risks, though specific threats were not detailed.

The directive also highlighted that DeepSeek, based in Hangzhou, China, had rapidly gained traction with its AI Assistant app, launched earlier this month. With a surge in user downloads, the app quickly outperformed ChatGPT, becoming the most downloaded free application on the Apple App Store in the US.

White House Scrutinizes DeepSeek’s AI Influence

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt confirmed that the National Security Council is conducting a thorough review of DeepSeek’s AI capabilities and its potential risks to US national security.

“The administration is closely evaluating the implications of this technology,” Leavitt stated, emphasizing the need for stringent measures to protect sensitive data and national interests.

DeepSeek’s Rise Shakes the Tech Industry

DeepSeek’s rapid ascent has unsettled the global AI market, particularly in the US, where companies like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft dominate the industry. Analysts suggest that the Chinese firm’s success could disrupt the current AI ecosystem, raising concerns about competition, data privacy, and geopolitical tensions.

Industry experts believe the US response is part of a broader strategy to curb China’s growing influence in the artificial intelligence sector. The move reflects Washington’s increasing scrutiny of Chinese technology firms amid heightened US-China tensions in the tech race.

The Future of AI Competition

As AI development accelerates, the rivalry between the US and China is becoming more intense. The ban on DeepSeek's AI by the US Navy underscores broader concerns over data security, competition, and global influence. With DeepSeek emerging as a formidable challenger to ChatGPT, further regulatory actions may follow as both nations vie for dominance in artificial intelligence.