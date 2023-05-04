4 hours ago

The US Embassy will from May 30, 2023, increase the cost of applying for a US visa.

The upward adjustment as announced in a statement by the U.S. Department of State will mean the application fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s), and other non-petition-based NIVs, such as student and exchange visitor visas, has increased from $160 to $185.

The application fee for certain petition-based non-immigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) has increased from $190 to $205.

In addition, the application fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicant in a specialty occupation (E category) has increased from $205 to $315.

“This fee increase is established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C. and will take effect equally at all U.S. Embassies and Consulates around the world”, the Embassy’s statement read in parts.

However, applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change.

There is no requirement for the interview to actually occur during that 365-day period, applicants must just take the step of scheduling an appointment within 365 days.

Meanwhile, all visa fee payments made on or after October 1, 2022, are valid for 365 days from the date a receipt is issued for payment of the fee.

Applicants must schedule an interview appointment or submit an interview waiver application within 365 days of paying the visa fee.

There is no requirement for the interview to occur during that 365-day period.

All receipts for payment of MRV fees issued before October 1, 2022, were extended until September 30, 2023, and remain valid until this date.

The consular section of the U.S. Embassy in Accra is also scheduling a limited number of visa appointments for qualifying applicants.

Source: citifmonline