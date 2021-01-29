45 minutes ago

The re-appointment of Dr. Yao Archibald Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister has sparked mixed reactions in the Volta Region, especially among supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

While some have rejected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee, others have applauded the President for his choice.

This has created division in the party at the regional level, with regional and constituency executive members unhappy with the President’s choice and the municipal and district chief executives on the other hand declaring their full support for the nominee.

Over the past few days, series of press conferences for and against as well as protests have been held in the region to express views on the President’s nominee who has been appointed for the second time.

Proper procedure

Adding its voice to the cacophony of views on the President’s selection of Volta Regional Minister, the Volta Region NPP Resource Group has called on protesters to use the appropriate procedures in the constituency to have their grievances addressed, rather than hitting the streets, an action the group has described as disrespectful to the President.

At a press conference in Ho last Wednesday, on behalf of the group which solicits funding for activities of the party in the region, the Secretary, Mr King David Akpabil, said they were solidly behind all the nominations of President Akufo-Addo to serve for another four years of developing the nation.

The secretary noted that the recent demonstration in Ho, which was orchestrated by the regional executive, breached the duty of members to uphold publicly party policies.

He added that it also created discord and factionalism within the party and brought the name of the party into disrepute and public ridicule.

Party constitution

“The action was a blatant disregard of the grievance procedure of the party, which provides that a member with a grievance against the party may, in writing, petition the constituency, regional or national executive committee,’” Mr Akpabil said.

He said the nomination of Dr Letsa was done after much consultation and considerations and, therefore, could not easily be rejected without any just cause.

Mr Akpabil thanked the President for his decision to re-appoint Dr Letsa, adding, “We wish to use this opportunity to congratulate Dr Letsa as the Volta Regional Minister. Let it be known that it is not the whole of Volta Region that has rejected him.”