2 hours ago

Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to get in touch with retired and renowned Black Stars players whose duty will be to convince foreign-born Ghanaian players to represent the country.

A chunk of foreign-born Ghanaian players have rejected invitations to represent Ghana at the national level.

However, Baffoe who was the first foreign-born Ghanaian to represent Ghana’s Black Stars is convinced the right personnel and structures must be used to execute the process.

“It is a process trying to bring in players who were born abroad like me,” he told Citi Sports.

“Don’t forget that they didn’t grow up here and I have had these discussions with Kurt Okraku.

“It’s important to have ambassadors like Stephen Appiah, Eric Addo in Holland, Hans Sarpei and Otto in Germany and the likes of Razak Pimpong in Denmark.

“Symbols like [Michael] Essien and Asamoah Gyan whose names still resonate in world football.

“We have had that discussion and it’s important to have a focal point in Europe.

“You cannot convince someone who has lived all his abroad to come and play for Ghana tomorrow.

“It does not work like that,” he added.

The Ghana FA are talks with Callum Hudson Odoi to represent the West African country despite playing for the English national youth side among other players.