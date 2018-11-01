4 hours ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseini is advocating for the scrapping of the celebration of Independence Day in Ghana.

Hon Inusah Fuseini, who is the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, says the expenses that go into the celebration could be used in other areas which will affect the lives of citizens positively.

According to him, it is time we began to prioritise to use the money for other equally important activities.

“Sixty-three years should be enough for us to mark the celebration with a day without celebrating it. We are old enough to let go of the celebrations. So on an Independence day, we only mark it. The President can come to the House to talk to us or do something. This country is going through a lot of challenges.”

“Two days ago, I saw them moving all the fuel tanks, the bazookas, and the military hardware to Kumasi. They had rented long vehicles to do that. [Look at] the cost involved. The cost of even getting people at one location to celebrate the day. The cost of even moving the President from Accra to Kumasi. Even if it’s going to be celebrated in Accra, the cost of assembling people”, said Hon Fuseini.

“I think that it is time for us to begin to prioritise to use the money for other equally important activities which impact the lives of the people. I just think that we are wasting too much money on funfair while our people are languishing in poverty. And the funfair brings nothing. The celebrations that we are having today is just to satisfy our ego that we were independent on the 6th March, 1957 and it brings nothing,” he told Citi News.

This year's independence celebration was held at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.