3 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party, Francis Adomako, has urged his party members in the Fomena Constituency, to air their grievances using proper channels.

“The party has structures. Make sure you exhaust the party structures if you feel you are being cheated in one way or the other,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Adomako spoke after over one hundred disgruntled members of the NPP in Fomena demonstrated against the party’s leadership over the alleged preferential treatment of persons linked to the independent MP for the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

They also threatened to defect to the opposition National Democratic Congress.

They allege that the leadership of the party has begun some machinations to favour supporters of the independent Member of Parliament as against those believed to be from other camps in the ongoing polling station elections.

Mr. Adomako urged them to “write a petition to [the NPP’s] regional executive committee so that they will sit down on this and make sure your grievances are met.”

He assured that the petition would be given due hearing.

“We’ll make sure we sit on it and make sure every grievance that has been brought on board will surely be addressed.”

Mr. Asiamah was the NPP MP for Fomena from January 2017 until his seat was declared vacant ahead of the 2020 election after he filed to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Source: citifmonline.com