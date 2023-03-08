2 hours ago

The Administrative Manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has hit back at the President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku.

Spectatoring in the domestic game hit an all-time low on Sunday during the Ghana Premier League match week 20 match between Hearts and Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game which has always been the face-saving match for the domestic game suffered a big jolt when thirty minutes before the start of the game, organizers had to open the gate for free.

Even with that, the stadium was not full which lay credence to the fact that the local game is suffering enormously from low patronage of spectators.

According to the Ghana FA boss, Kotoko, and Hearts must sit down and look into reasons why their fans who once thronged the stadium have abandoned them.

In a sharp rebuttal on Twitter, the former GFA deputy general secretary has hit back at Kurt and his GFA that they should stop blaming others for their incompetence and rather use the $ 1 million money from the betpawa sponsorship for marketing and advertisement well.

“People have simply lost confidence in the league. Stop blaming the two teams for your incompetence. Uphold the sanctity and integrity of the league. Make the league highly competitive and attractive and use the $1m well."