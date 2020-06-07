3 hours ago

International Diplomatic Expert, Al Wahab Farouk, has advised that leaders who steal from the populace should divert the money into profitable ventures for the benefit of the country.

In an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he stated that it is difficult to control corruption in our system because corrupt people do not face any punitive measures when caught.

He was thus of the view that we can only benefit from corruption if the corrupt people invest in the country.

“If we can’t stop stealing, we must use it for something profitable. Ghanaian politicians don’t take anybody up with the money they steal. A good number of them invest outside and die without the family being able to get it”, he said.

He contrasted the situation in Ghana to Nigeria when he states that Nigerian leaders who have been accused of corruption usually invest the money in the development of their country.

“I like Nigerians for one thing. Some steal and they are corrupt but a good number of them open factories and grow farms. The Nigerian leader who has accumulated wealth for himself will invest in factories and farms and create employment but it is not the same in our country,” he said.

Al Wahab commented that corruption has become a social canker and can only be eliminated if our leaders will put in practical efforts to correct the system.