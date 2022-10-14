19 minutes ago

The intended strike action of four labour unions in the Public Universities in Ghana which was to take effect from Friday, October 14, 2022, has been suspended.

The strike, which included University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Ghana Association of University Administrators, Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana, and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana was in protest of conditions of service.

They wanted the government to settle their outstanding online teaching support allowance and non-payroll allowances.

But the postponement follows deliberations between the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the labour unions on Wednesday.

“After the deliberations, the Commission directed that the employer should hold meetings with the four Labour Unions on Friday, 14th October 2022 and Monday, 17th October 2022 to discuss terms of payment and other related matters.

“Parties are to report back to the Commission on Wednesday, 19th October 2022 at 3 pm,” a statement from the NLC read.

The Commission has, therefore, urged the unions to exercise restraint pending the outcome of the stakeholders’ engagement.