The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says it is impossible for the Public Universities Bill to be considered by the seventh Parliament.

The Bill was suspended at the consideration stage to allow for input from members of academia who criticized the document claiming it infringes on academic freedom.

However, the association says it is unable to complete its consultations before the dissolution of the current Parliament.

In an interview with Citi News, the National President of UTAG, Prof. Charles Marfo hinted that his members will not hesitate to lay down their tools if the consideration of the Bill continues.

“Schools are supposed to be reopening on January 11 and so if anybody wants that programme to proceed, then we don’t expect the Bill to be mentioned again in this Parliament, That is to say, that school will not open, and it is simply because the government decided to go solo and disrespect UTAG’s position and only came to us after the redraft.”

“We (UTAG) needed to go back to our people and that each campus is supposed to organize a legacy meeting to be able to schedule the time to meet and submit our inputs for the Bill.”

UTAG warns government against breaching agreement on Public University Bill

The Association had earlier warned that the government will incur its wrath should it go contrary to an agreement reached during a meeting with the Vice President on the Public University Bill.

The meeting discussed the exclusion of the teachers’ inputs seeking a review of portions of the Bill.

The National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Eric K.K Abavari, told Citi News they will not allow a Bill that will curtail academic freedom to be passed.

“If per-adventure anything different from what we agreed happens, UTAG will have no option than to advise itself. The bill seeks to kill us, and so we will defend ourselves in a manner that defends us.”

