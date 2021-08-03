2 hours ago

Head of Psychology Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo has called on government to pay listening ear to the grievances of the University lecturers on strike.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has directed members to lay down their tools and stay off teaching and all related services until further notice.

A statement issued by the NEC and jointly signed by Professor Charles Marfo, the UTAG National President, and Dr. Eric K. K. Abavare, the National Secretary, said the decision to embark on an industrial strike was as a result of the government’s refusal to heed their calls to improve the worsening conditions of service of the teachers.

“Specifically, negotiation of our conditions of service which was started some two years ago, had overly been delayed with no end in sight...We have no option than to resort to an indefinite strike”, Prof. Marfo told Ghana News Agency.

Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Prof. Osafo provided justifications for the strike revealing the lecturers, specifically of the University of Ghana, has since ''July last year till date not had a break...but none of us have been paid so far''.

He further corroborated the claims by the UTAG President about the poor conditions of service of the teachers, stressing the Association's decision is final unless government makes a move to address their challenges.

''We're hoping that the government will listen to us. I don't think we're very difficult. We're all parents but the step that government will take will help'', he stated.

Source: peacefmonline.com