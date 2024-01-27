1 hour ago

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) on Wednesday walked out of a meeting with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The associations cited the commission’s bad faith, contempt and lackadaisical attitude towards the discussion of the very important aspects of their conditions of service as reasons.

They stressed that they would no longer countenance the gross disrespect and lack of commitment towards their quest for improvement in their conditions of service.

They insisted that UTAG/TUTAG wouldn’t be part of meetings that do not yield benefits and warned that the voices of university lecturers would be heard soon in the language better understood by the employer or the government.