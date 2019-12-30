1 hour ago

National Team player, Emmanuel Asante lifted this year’s Volta Table Tennis Open Championship trophy at the Centre for National Culture in the Seniors category after a tough final with Bright Dzotsiafe.

The best of 5 sets final played on Saturday, December 28 saw the experienced Asante, get the better of Dzotsiafe winning 3-0 to go home with the highest cash prize of GH₵500.00 and certificate in addition to the trophy.

Emmanuel Milo and Jude Curtis Badasu placed 3rd and 4th respectively in the toughest category for the 1-day championship after both lost 2-3 and 3-1 to the runner up and champion in the semis.

In the Ladies above 18 division, Millicent Ankude who managed a runner up position last year, proved stronger for team mate Matilda Fodu in the finals, wining 3-2. The Legon student walked home with GH₵300.00 cash prize, a trophy and certificate.

The Veterans category, which was a delight to watch with 2 groups, saw Emmanuel Kofi Nti beating Michael Kpeku by 3 straight sets in the finals to emerge winner. Nti weaved his way to the finals after humbling 3rd placed Solomon Brookman in the semis. He also took away a cash prize of GH₵400.00 plus certificate while the runner up took GH₵300.00.

Abigail Haenyeame, who helped Volta win Bronze at this year’s national SHS Games in Bolga kept her momentum to emerge winner in the Girls below 18 years category after defeating Anastancia Dosu.

The Championship put together by Hotel Vilcabamba and Micky Group Limited saw more male categories, where Benjamin Ofori, David Gozo and Christopher Dzumevor were all victors in the finals of U-21, U-18 and Cadet respectively.

David Senyo Ahiaba, Regional Head Coach says, it has been an improvement of last year’s event.

“This year, was better than last year in terms of participation and awards. There were players from other regions including western, Eastern and Greater Accra. Having 5 national players coming to compete makes me feel, our annual Championship which has been in existence for 3 decades now is gaining national attention and hopefully, Volta Region will be hosting national events in the future.”

“I am particularly grateful to the Volta Region National Sports Authority Director, Mr Amponfi Junior who graced the occasion not only with his words of encouragement but also with material gifts i.e. two blades/ woods for boys U-18 and ladies above 18 winners.” He added.

Chairman of the Volta Regional Table Tennis Association and owner of Hotel Vilcabamba, Thomas Kuenyefu, expressed his delight in all who have supported the course and promised the Club’s continuous support to disciplined players.

“We are very grateful for the support received from donors and also all participants. Our aim is to promote Table Tennis in and out the Volta region. Most of the players received support from Vilcabamba TT Club at some point in their life and we will continue to support disciplined players. Millicent Ankude has shown a good example by donating items from Decathlon to be used as Awards for the Cadet. We hope others will emulate her kind gesture.”

“The doors of VTTC are open for anyone who wants to be a member. Hopefully Volta region will become a hub for table tennis and produce national and international stars. May the good Lord bless everyone who helped us to make this year’s competition a success.” He reiterated

This year’s Championship also saw more sponsors, apart from the increased participation of 42. Dr Della Adzosii, Divine Travel & Tour, Toshiba, Tesano Spinners TT Club among other individuals all supported this year’s Championship.