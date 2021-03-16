1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has opened application for the vacant position of General Manager for the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Below are the Job descriptions and Requirements for the vacant position:

GENERAL MANAGER FOR GSCE

VACANCY POSITION:

GENERAL MANAGER

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is looking for a qualified person to fill the vacant position of General Manager for its Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Position Description

Position Title: General Manager.

Reports to: General Secretary.

Position based in: Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.

Company Information:

Founded in 1957, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the game's governing body in Ghana. It is a representative democracy, and is the umbrella organization for all football clubs, associations and other interest groups in the country. The GFA is responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels; from grassroots through to the professional game. The GFA is committed to develop, promote and raise the level of football throughout Ghana.

Job purpose: Oversees all aspects of Property Management in accordance with Company mission statement, including maximization of financial performance, guest satisfaction, and staff development within established quality standards.

Main Duties



Assumes overall management responsibility for the facility’s functions and activities, including capital improvement, project planning and management, installations renovations and constructions.



Demonstrate positive leadership through the supervision of staffs, including directing and guiding work assignments, staffing and performance management



Review, develop, and implement objectives, work methods, operating procedures and policies as required.



Provide short and long term planning and direction on recreation programming, management and services



Conduct research, evaluate, and review co-operative initiatives, joint provision of services, partnerships, new trends, and best practices to determine suitability of funding and continuation of recreational programs and services



Coordinating the use and rental of the facility’s spaces for social events, gatherings, parties and any other entertainment programs.



Reviewing financial reports and statements in order to understand the establishment’s performance, keeping track of the budget and expenses.



Initiate cost-effective controls and revenue management techniques while monitoring and ensuring expenditures are compliant with approved budgets



Create brand image for the facility.



Maintain and manage the facilities equipment, infrastructure, inventories effectively and ensure that all employees adhere to the facility’s policies and safety regulations.



Promoting teamwork to ensure optimum service and that guest’s needs are met.

Specific Job Knowledge, Skill, Ability And Eligibility Criteria

The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities or be able to perform these essential functions of the job, using the combination of skills and abilities:



Must be a Ghanaian of high moral integrity



In addition to the above, a working knowledge in the activities of FIFA, CAF and GFA Statutes and Regulations, would be an added advantage.



Must possess high work ethics and strong organizational and interpersonal skills.



Excellent communicator with excellent proposal writing skills and advance knowledge in presentation software applications such as Microsoft Windows Power Point.



Must have a strong desire to achieve and proven capabilities of multi-tasking and working under pressure and deadlines.



Must have a proven track record of making high-level business decisions and has the experience to take on this role.



Must exude leadership and management skills with experience and track-record in high level performance



Must be able to deal with a diverse group of people in potentially adversarial situations using a calm, polite, tactful, discreet and effective approach



Must be able to work flexible schedules including weekends, nights, and holidays

Qualification & Experience Required



Must have a university degree in Estate Management, Marketing, Hospitality, Business Administration or other related discipline. A Master’s degree is an advantage



Five years of relevant experience with at least three years in a managerial capacity.

Mode of Application

Applicants should submit their application including statement of strength and CV to the GFA via the email address provided [email protected]

Deadline for submission

Not later than 17hrs GMT (5pm Local Time) on Wednesday, March31, 2021

Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

