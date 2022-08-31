1 hour ago

Yunus Musah has been a shining light in a relatively young Valencia squad this season with a change in role with the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso.

The youngster who was born in New York to Ghanaian parents has been paying glowing tribute to the Italian midfielder.

He has been a bundle of energy in the Valencia midfield with a tweak in his role at the club this campaign.

During Musah's first two seasons with Valencia, he held various positions in midfield, including as a winger, but now he is stuck in the middle.

“I grew up playing in the centre, but I started as a right back. Now I play in the center and I feel more comfortable there. I also play for this sector with the (United States) team and it's the same, it's natural. I take advantage of it,” he added.

Musah has started all three La Liga games for Valencia this season but is yet to score or provide an assist.