1 hour ago

Spanish side Valencia are in hot pursuit of Ghanaian defender Mohamed Salisu to replace Ezequiel Garay, who has injured his right knee with a ligament problem.

The 20-years-old Real Valladolid central defender has turned to be the main objective of Valencia, who will rely on special regulation following the closure of the January transfer window.

And it is that the regulation of the RFEF allows to sign in cases like Garay's, although in this case there are some difficulties that the sports director César Sánchez should negotiate to incorporate the player from Valladolid.

Because according to article 124.3 of the Federal Regulations, the issuance of a federal license outside the regulatory periods may be exceptionally authorized when a footballer causes sick leave or sickness that leads to a period of inactivity for a period exceeding five months, this always and when the registration of the substitute footballer does not require the issuance of the International Transfer Certificate ».

The Salisu clause is 12 million but in this exceptional case the rule says that it is the Real Valladolid who sets the price, regardless of the termination clause. As this newspaper has been able to know, the Blanquivioleta entity would not be willing to negotiate below 20 million output.

Another added difficulty, although not definitive, is that the Valladolid youth defender is left-handed , so Celades would prefer a right-handed center, provided there was a possibility of it, very difficult in this stretch of the season.

In addition, Valencia would have to deregister Garay or another of his players to incorporate a new player, having covered the top of 25 chips in the squad. for this season.

Of Salisu it is possible to emphasize for example, that it set against Valencia in the League match played in the Nuevo Zorrilla stadium a great game, attentive and fast in all coverages, taking more than a hurry to its sides. The Ghanaian shone high. He has a very good ball out and goes up regularly to the opposite area in stationary ball plays. He has a goal scored in the current campaign.