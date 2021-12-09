5 hours ago

Spanish side Valencia is interested in taking Arsenal flop Thomas Partey out of his misery despite spending just a full season at the club.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been underwhelming since his switch to North London From Athletico Madrid a seasons ago with injuries and poor form affecting his Premier League career.

Last week in Arsenal's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, fans of the club picked on him on social media for his poor output as the Ghanaian midfielder was signed to a lot of funfare and expectations from the Arsenal fan base.

But it appears all the buzz about the midfielder has been a false dawn as he has struggled to live up to expectation.

Valencia are interested in the Black Stars vice captain but may have to stump up a lot of cash for the 28 year old midfielder as Arsenal paid a mammoth 50 million euros to get him.

Thomas Partey has made 11 appearances in the English Premier League and scored a goal so far.

His contract with the Gunners expires in June 2025