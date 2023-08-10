38 minutes ago

Prominent French club Valenciennes is currently engaged in advanced negotiations to secure the services of Ghanaian winger David Atanga, who is presently affiliated with Belgian side Oostende.

The Ligue 2 outfit has formally presented an offer to Oostende for their consideration, as discussions progress toward a potential transfer.

Atanga, who remains under contract until the following year, is personally inclined towards the move as discussions between the parties continue.

During the preceding season in the Jupiler Pro League, Atanga featured in 28 matches for Oostende, displaying his prowess by netting five goals and contributing an additional assist.

Throughout his dynamic career, the former Ghana U-20 player has traversed several clubs, including SpVgg Greuther Fürth, RB Salzburg in 2015, SV Mattersburg, Admira Wecker, Holstein Kiel, SKN St. Pölten, among others.

With his career path characterized by exploration and evolution, Atanga finds himself on the cusp of venturing into a new chapter, potentially joining Valenciennes in France.

This prospective move marks another exciting chapter in his football journey.