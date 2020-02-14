44 minutes ago

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has described her husband, former President John Dramani Mahama, as one of her greatest blessings from God.

In a Valentine's Day message to the flag bearer of the biggest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mrs Mahama said her husband’s “love is a gift that I open every day.”

Mrs Mahama expressed her affection for her husband in a Facebook post.

February 14 of every year has been set aside as Valentine’s Day for the celebration of love in many regions around the world.