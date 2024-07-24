2 hours ago

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo, has expressed disappointment over the incident that marred the memorial service of the late President Prof John Evans Atta Mills at Asomdwee Park on Wednesday, July 24.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Vanderpuye described the incident as “unwarranted.”

Confusion erupted after the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, exceeded his allotted time, delaying the second event organized by the NDC and the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage.

Mercy Araba Ahema Quarshie, the late President’s sister, condemned Anyidoho’s actions, stating that he would face consequences.

Vanderpuye blamed the government for allowing the incident to occur and further criticized Anyidoho’s behaviour, attributing it to arrogance, ego, and hatred towards the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

Vanderpuye claimed that Anyidoho’s actions were intended to disrupt the program and undermine the NDC’s event.

“You see, you and I all agree, even though in Ghana, we value the extended family system. There’s always the immediate family or the nuclear family. So as to dispute about whose family or who has the right to somebody, it cannot be questioned because the first point of call is the immediate or the nuclear family before you go to the extended family.

“So what happened was uncalled-for, unwarranted and unexpected, but I will put it all at the doorstep of the government which is allowing this ‘buffoon’ of a guy called Anyidoho…the way he’s behaving, he’s playing a ‘buffoonery’.”

“His arrogance and ego, he doesn’t have the humility that is supposed to be exhibited by anybody who worked under President Mills. All he’s doing is nothing, it’s about his hatred for President Mahama, it is nothing else.

“All that he tried was to do something to disrupt the programme he knew President Mahama and the NDC, the national executives were going to be present.”