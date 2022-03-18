35 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football(CAF) has sent Video Assistant Referee equipment to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for installation.

The Cape Coast Stadium has been declared unfit to host a World Cup qualifying game between Ghana and Nigeria.

Ghana were supposed to play against Nigeria at the Cape Coast Stadium on 25th March, 2022 in their first leg clash.

Over the weekend, officials of the Confederation of African Football(CAF) inspection team were at the Baba Yara Stadium and also visited the Cape Coast Stadium to inspect facilities.

After a back and forth, CAF granted Ghana a conditional license to play the crunch World Cup qualifier at the 40,000 seater capacity stadium in Ghana's second biggest city of Kumasi.

According to a senior CAF official, VAR equipment have already been sent to Kumasi for the necessary installations and test run to be done ahead of time.

President of football World governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino announced in January that video assistant referees (VAR) will be used during the 2022 World Cup play offs for Africa in March this year.

The Swiss made this known during the 13th Extraordinary General Assembly meeting in Cairo where he was a guest.

Infantino says video assistant referees (VAR) will be used at all play-off matches for the 2022 World Cup.

The announcement comes after Ghana pipped South Africa to a play-off spot following the award of a controversial penalty in a decisive qualifying match.

The incident prompted an official complaint by the South African Football Association to Fifa, which referred the matter to a member of its disciplinary committee but it was ultimately dismissed as lacking merit.

The second leg of the Ghana vs Nigeria will come off on March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with the winner qualifying for the 2022 World Cup later this year in Qatar.