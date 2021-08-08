1 hour ago

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 continue to escalate in the country, raising concerns about the adherence to the safety protocols.

To help control the scourge in the virus, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dansworld Services Limited, Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow has called for more public education on safety measures to minimise the threats of the virus.

Again, he has underscored the need to step up disinfection and fumigation exercises, especially at public places.

He made the call in a stakeholder meeting to discuss what environmental management companies could do to decrease the current rise in the Covid-19 positive cases.

Step up efforts

In underscoring the need for the country to step up its activities in the management of the new strain, he averred that “We have been living with Covid19 for close to 18 months now and the virus keeps evolving."

"We must not also relent on the various actions we can do to protect ourselves. Let’s step up public disinfection and fumigation. It worked previously in helping bring the cases down,” he added.

Mr Ntow noted that the delta variant had takenv over the world in a manner that many people did not anticipate, and considering that the positive cases had been increasing, more needed to be done to contain it.

Delta variant

He said new data around the world suggested that people infected with the Delta variant were experiencing symptoms quite different from those commonly associated with the Covid-19 earlier in the pandemic.

"In fact, data gathered from the World Health Organisation suggest that the new strain is more infectious and more transmissible.

“Considering that people infected with the delta tend to infect more of their households based on statistics, it is important that public disinfection and fumigation are done consistently to kill any viruses on public surfaces”, he said.

He said it was important for members of the public to be educated to know the

symptoms of the Delta strain of Covid-19.

"The top five symptoms are intense headache, sore throat, runny nose, fever and persistent cough," he said.

He added that, data available indicated that in contrast, cough and loss of taste were not as common with the delta strain.

"As many people as possible may be having the delta strain and visiting various public places infecting the surfaces of items there unknowingly," he said.

Disinfections

Dansworld Company Limited was tasked with the first and second phase of the national disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of markets, lorry parks and public places in the Volta Region.

The company had also undertaken various fumigation exercises at places such as the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Nsawam Prisons, schools and various churches etc.

Dansworld International Services Limited (DISL) is an environmental management company specializing in Facility management services, fumigation, cleaning.

Source: graphic.com.gh