4 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has directed digital transport operators to cease the implementation of the Digital Transport Guidelines.

By this directive, operators are to stop the collection of transport, booking and other fees related to the implementation.

In a statement, DVLA said the directive follows reactions and concerns raised by Ghanaians about the implementation of the Digital Transport Guidelines.

“Particularly with respect to fees charged by Digital Transport Operators and given various descriptions such as Digital Transport Fee, Booking Fee among others,” the statement issued by CEO Kwasi Agyeman Busia noted.

DVLA has assured it will hold consultations with the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders in the industry to ensure that any policy introduced is done with stakeholder input.

Government through DVLA a few days ago began the implementation of the Digital Transport Fee on all rides as tax.

Customers would be charged an amount of GH¢1 as digital transport fee on all rides.

The announcement has however been met with mixed reactions from drivers and a section of Ghanaians who use ride-hailing apps.

In 2019, the DVLA introduced a GH¢60 annual fee for ride-hailing platforms in Ghana. Ride-hailing cars will also undergo roadworthy tests every six months.

This, according to the Authority, was in line with new guidelines introduced by the Transport Ministry, National Road Safety Commission, and Police MTTD.

But it is unclear whether it has anything to do with this new digital transportation fee four years on.

Below is the full statement